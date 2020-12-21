RSIPF clarifies concern over officers at Western border - Solomon Star News

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) says it is not true accusations made to the media by certain members of the public that officers deployed to the Western border have been selling fish against an agreement between RSIPF and the Famoa Council of Chiefs in the Shortlands.

Clarifying the issue, Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Simpson Pogeava says, “After the allegation was made to the media the RSIPF Border Forward Commander met with members of the Famoa Council of Chiefs to discuss the issue. The Famoa Council of Chiefs confirmed that the complaint did not come from them.”

“The chiefs agree that the officers were allowed to take fish at the end of their four-week deployment to the Western border as a traditional expression of appreciation for the work done by the officers to secure the common border with Papua New Guinea. The fish was not for sale but to share with the officers’ families,” says AC Pogeava

He explains, “Under the agreement between RSIPF and the Famoa Council of Chiefs, officers were only allowed to fish for their personal consumption but not for sale. Both parties agreed that the Agreement has been adhered to.”

“I would like to appeal to the people at the Western border to channel any concerns they may have about the presence of the RSIPF officers there through the Famoa Council of Chiefs or through the RSIPF Forward Commander at the Kulitanai Bay Police Post. RSIPF acknowledges our good people at the Western border for cooperating and supporting the police as we continue to fight against Covid-19,” says AC Pogeava.

- RSIPF Media