Gov't pleased with public servants - Solomon Star News



THE National Government under the leadership of Manasseh Sogavare is aware of the challenges faced by all public servants, therefore, granted an additional 3.5 days recuperation leave to all government workers.

He made the announcement in his COVID-19 weekly nationwide address yesterday.

“2020 had been a challenging year.

“The National Cabinet has therefore granted an additional 3.5-days recuperation leave to all public servants during this Christmas and New year period.

“This in recognition of their service in restricting COVID 19 inside isolation stations,” Sogavare said.

But he also explained that these days are not public holidays and they do not apply to private sectors or State Own Enterprises (SOEs).

He added they only apply to public servants.

“All Public Servants working with the National, Provincial and HCC Governments will receive the additional 3.5 days recuperation leave from midday Thursday 24th December 2020, through to the first working Monday in 2021, which is Monday 4th January 2021,” he further explained.

He also added that the 3.5 days comprise half of Thursday 24th December 2020 and the 29th, 30th, and 31st December 2020.

“All Public Officers except those who have approved leave will resume duties on Monday 4th January 2021.

“During this period, most Public Service Administrative Offices will be closed.

“Except for front-liners, or where specific agreements are already in place, any Public Servant required to work during this period will not draw overtime allowances, as the 3.5 recuperation leave days will be added to their annual leave entitlements,” he further added.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara