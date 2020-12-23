MUP Premier sacks his deputy in a reshuffle - Solomon Star News

The Premier of Makira Ulawa Province, Julian Maka’a has sacked his Deputy Premier and Minister of Planning, Joe Calvin Takeli as well as his Minister of Commerce and Investment, Henry Perongo.

And in the same move, Mr. Maka’a also reshuffled two Ministers and appointed two new ones.

In the reshuffle, Ramsey Sirai who until December 21 was Minister of Lands, Environment and Climate Change was given the Development Planning portfolio, Jimmy Riunga who was Minister of Natural Resources now holds Lands, Environment and Climate Change portfolio while Shadrach Fagarh replaces him (Mr Riunga) as Minister of Natural Resources.

Mr. Maka’a has also appointed the Minister of Works, Davies Maemae as his Deputy Premier.

Mr. Wao and Mr. Fagarh were sworn in as new Ministers on December 22 at the Provincial Chambers in front of the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Peter Baewai, and a Commissioner of Oath, Jack Faga.

Before the Swearing-in ceremony took place, Clerk to the Provincial Assembly, Nelson Nahusu said the ceremony is not new as it always takes place when Ministers are removed from the Executive Government.

And the Speaker, Mr. Baewai then congratulated the two new Ministers and added with the hope that they will take up the responsibilities with patient and commitment.

He said portfolio responsibilities will be additional to their Wards’ responsibilities, adding “I hope they will take them with courage and dedication.





By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent