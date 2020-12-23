Non-payment of rentals looms - Solomon Star News

‘Gov’t officers worry’

The plight of government workers rentals hangs in the balance.

If the government cannot afford to meet the remaining rentals of public servants for the last quarter of this year and the first of next year, some will be forced out by landlords for non-payment of rentals.

This is of great concern to some public servants that spoke to this paper in anonymity, Tuesday.

It was understood that the country’s economy is not performing well and government revenue has dropped drastically as a result of the global pandemic.

“We can confirm that from information received from our superiors within the government ministries, our rentals might be affected.

“This will see some of us being forced out from our respective rental homes before the start of next year,” one government official told this paper.

Another government official told this paper that most of them are currently hunting for houses to rent before the next year 2021.

“But the problem now is most landlords will not accept government officers to rent their houses due to the current economic situation.

“Most landlords expect payments to be paid up-front and also as and when it is due.

“However, this is not the case anymore and soon families will be forced onto the streets should the situation is left unattended to,” one official said.

The real issue now is the government must prioritize their workforce and provide part of the Economic Stimulus Package to cater for rentals of public servants.

“If our rentals cannot be paid by the government then it will badly affect our work and also impact our families,” the officer added.

This paper understands that recently, the Opposition Leader Mathew Wale called on the government to be honest with the current status of the country’s economy.

The government on the other hand is currently working on its redirection policy and the economic situation of the country is one of the main priorities for next year 2021.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara