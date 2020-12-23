Ramosea, acting Malaita PCC - Solomon Star News

Inspector Michael Ramosea is the Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) until the return of PPC Stanly Riolo who is currently on leave.

This was confirmed by both Mr.Ramosaea and Riolo to this paper during an interview, Tuesday.

Acting PPC inspector Ramosaea will be now in charge of Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) operations in Malaita for the festive session until the end of January when PPC Riolo returns for duty.

The Acting PPC has called on community leaders and chiefs to work together with the police to ensure communities in Malaita enjoy the festive session in a crime-free manner.

He said the support he receives from community leaders and chiefs in the past days as the acting PPC is great and appeals for continued support during the police festive session operation.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau