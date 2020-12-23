PM hails ESP online database avenue - Solomon Star News

MEMBERS of the public can now access the ESP Management Information and Content Management System through the government portal - ESP.SIG.GOV.SB

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made the statement during his final nation-wide address for this year on Monday.

Sogavare said as the long-awaited ‘Economic Stimulus Package Management Information and Content Management System’ [ESP – MI & CMS] is now up and running, it will assist users to access details on all applications and other required information.

“The ESP online systems will assist users to access details on all applicants and their applications, including successful and unsuccessful applications,” he said.

He said both applications are web-based and are accessible by URL on any web-browser.

“The system enables ease of access to information on successful applications, and provides a real-time tracking tool to monitor implementation,” he added.

Permanent Secretary of Finance and Treasury, McKinnie Dentana officially launched the ESP Management Information (ESP-MIS) and the ESP Content Management systems (ESP-CMS) on Friday.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara