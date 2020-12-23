Kwaso producer escapes arrest - Solomon Star News

RSIPF officers with the confiscated items from a famous Kwaso producer along the South Road by the name of Maebiru.

One of the main Kwaso producers along the South Road in Malaita Province has escaped police arrest this week following a raid of his home.

During the raid, police confiscated 77 gallons of the illegally brewed alcohol commonly known as Kwaso from the suspect’s home.

According to Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province Inspector Machiel Ramosaea, the raid took place on Monday this week near Farau community in Central Kwara'ae.

Mr.Ramosaea said that apart from the 77 gallons of Kwaso, they also confiscated a bag of Marijuana, brewing, and cooking equipment including gas cylinders.

He said the Kwaso producer must have seen police in good time giving him the opportunity to escape police arrest.

The Acting PPC said that the suspect is well-known to the police because he was previously arrested for the same offence in the past.

He said the suspect is a wanted man and he called on Farau and surrounding communities to report any sightings of the suspect.

Mr. Ramosaea said that the suspect goes by the name Maebiru.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau