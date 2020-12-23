Chinese Embassy donates New Year gifts to Honiara Police - Solomon Star News

Representatives of the PRC Embassy, Chinese Association and the RSIPF with the New Year’s Gifts donated to the Honiara Central Police.

GIFT-GIVING has come early to the staff of the Central Police Station in Honiara.

On 18 December, the Chinese Embassy along with Chinese state and privately-owned companies and the Chinese community in Solomon Islands donated New Year gifts to Honiara Central Police Station.

The combined donation of foodstuff and solar lanterns was warmly welcomed and appreciated by Police Commander Honiara City, Superintendent John Matamaru, and Assistant Commissioner Simpson Pogeava and their team.

The donation was handed over at a brief ceremony last week.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, YAO Ming, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy extended his thanks to the efforts made by Honiara Central Police Station for the public security of the capital city and spoke highly of the professionalism and dedication of RSIPF.

Mr. Yao said the donation was to express the gratitude and sincere appreciation of the Chinese Embassy along with Chinese companies and community in Solomon Islands for their hard work and to wish them and their families a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Superintendent John Matamaru thanked the Chinese Embassy along with Chinese companies and the community for the gift. Supt Matamaru also briefed the ceremony about their work and enforcement activities of Honiara Central Police Station. He expressed the determination of Central Police Station to safeguard the public security of the capital city.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Jia Shu Long He International Trade Company (JSRH), Solomon Islands Chinese Association, and Fujian Solomon Association attended the event and made respective donations of New Year gifts.





