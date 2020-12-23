RSIPF kick off Festive Operations - Solomon Star News

RSIPF commences ‘Operation Festive Season 2020/2021’





More than 400 officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) from Honiara City, the Rove Police Headquarters, and Guadalcanal Province today commenced the ‘Operation Festive Season 2020/2021 provide security in Honiara City and Guadalcanal Province during the Christmas and New Year celebrations

Officers of the RSIPF in other provinces throughout Solomon Islands have also stated similar Operations to ensure law and order, there are security, peace, and harmony in our provincial centers and the rest of the communities.

The operations throughout the country will focus on traffic to stop drink driving, anti-social behavior including causing nuisances and noise, gender-based violence, and safe travelling on our waters.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Honiara City Superintendent John Matamaru says, “RSIPF officers in Honiara City, Guadalcanal Province and from the Rove Police Headquarters commenced the Operation today with the aim of curbing any antisocial activities within the capital city and parts of Guadalcanal Province. The Operation has started today (23 December 2020) and will end on 2 January 2021.”

“Let me remind our good people in Honiara City and Guadalcanal Province that as we celebrate the festive season let us do it with a sense of belonging and respect for one another.

Christmas is a time for sharing, forgiving, and accepting one another.”

Supervising PPC Matamaru adds, “As a lot of people are travelling to their home islands for the festive season let us be reminded of the sea safety regulations and warnings. Those travel safety warnings are very important for all of us. Before you plan to travel by sea or land transport, pause for a moment and assess the risk factors and other underlying threats that may arise.”

“I would like to thank all the citizens of Honiara including members of the Crime Prevention Committees, business houses, and other stakeholders resident in the nation’s capital for your support and cooperation during 2020. Your Police looks forward to the same support and cooperation in the New Year 2021,” says Supervising PPC Superintendent Matamaru.

Other PPCs throughout the country have also appealed to people in their provinces to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities with respect, peace, and maintenance of law and order, and to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.









RSIPF in Makira/Ulawa Province appeals for cooperation during festive season

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Makira Ulawa Province will commence its Festive Season Operation from 24 December 2020 to 4 January 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai explains, “The operation will focus on seven main areas including:

• Enforcement of the Family Protection Act;

• Maintaining community high visibility patrols;

• Roll-out and monitoring of the Crime Prevention Strategy;

• Enforcement of statute laws (Traffic, Liquor, Dangerous drugs);

• Conduct traffic checks;

• Enforcement of safety at sea measures; and

• Assist with COVID-19 preparedness measures.”

PPC Sitai adds, “This operation will coincide with the Safe Boat operation, which started at the beginning of this month. We are expecting to deploy 39 police officers for the Festive Season operation.”

“I want to appeal to the general public in and around Makira Ulawa Province to support and cooperate with the police officers, as they will be everywhere to ensure people are safe and enjoy the festive season in a crime-free environment. Anyone found committing any offence would be dealt with accordingly.”

“I encourage everyone to be involved in positive activities during the festive season including family gatherings, to church services and sports instead of resorting to illegal activities like home brewing and kwaso that will not do any good for individuals and the communities,” says PPC Sitai.

Police at the Kirakira Police Station can be contacted on phones: 50299, 50299, 50276, and mobile 7729573.