THOMAS GIOSIA IS ASKING WHY? - Solomon Star News

Artist Thomas Giosia, 73, showing the flag he had designed on request by Chief Minister Solomon Mamaloni.

THOMAS Giosia – the 73-year-old artist who was asked to design Solomon Islands’ national flag – is seeking answers for what he described as “unexplained changes” to the positioning of colours on the flag.

“My design was based on the Biblical account of creation in the Book of Genesis, the first book of the Bible. Yellow which represents the Sun or Light or God is the first colour on the flag. It runs across the flag from the top right to the bottom left in the same way the Sun rises in the east and sets in the west.

“Light or Sun is the first of God’s creation of the earth. In the order of the creation, blue comes next. On our flag, blue represents the sky and the stars and the sun and moon. Green, the colour which represents land, is the third in the order of creation,” Mr. Giosia said.

Mr. Giosia said what has happened to the flag is that the Yellow colour now runs from west to east – a complete reversal of the intended positioning of the colours.

He said whoever was responsible for the changes ought to explain why.

“That is my question. Why the changes because whoever changed the design did not realise the deeper and divine meaning behind the design,” he said.

“These changes have removed the deep and divine meaning of the flag,” Mr. Giosia told Solomon Star last week

At a close look at the flag (pictured) it would appear it is a flag pole that is in the wrong position.

Mr. Giosia said the story behind the design of our national flag was a well-kept secret – until now that is.

A year before the Solomon Islands gained political independence, a national competition was organised to select the nation’s symbol.

“Someone’s design was selected but it was never used,” Mr. Giosia from Malaita said.

“The late Gabriel Foliga and I were working at the Government’s Information Department at the time. I received a call from then Chief Minister, Solomon Mamaloni that he would want to see me.

“He told me he wanted me to design a national flag. He gave me a few ideas so I set to work. I am so pleased my design was selected,” Mr. Giosia said.

He and Mr. Foliga were honoured with the Solomon Islands’ highest medal – the Commander of Solomon Islands (CSI).





BY Alfred Sasako

Honiara Newsroom