Approved ESP applicants nationwide  - Solomon Star News

Data Entry Officer Vincent Obimae however told the media that more will be inputted as they progress Data entry team.
Since Friday last week, this is how the approved applicants nationwide stand according to the data information obtained by this paper.
- 933 Kava farmers
- 533 fisherman & women
- 145 Tourism operators
- 223 copra provincial buyers
- 58 Honiara base piggery farmers
- 41 business houses COVID-19 Rental relief
- Payment to the 47 constituencies
- Payment to the 6 State Own Enterprises
- Payment to selected Infrastructures Projects
- Subsidies to the 9 coconut buyers &exporters(Honiara, Guadalcanal and Malaita)
- Subsidies and support to 3 Kava Exporters
- 33 Honey farmers
- Subsidies to the 40 cocoa exporters
- Subsidies to 7 timbers exporters
- 64 Seaweed Farmers mainly in Choiseul.
- 18 Noni Farmers
Mr Obimae when asked for updates on Wednesday said that their team is still inserting data for the ESP Chairman to do a final check before putting it in the system for public viewing.