Approved ESP applicants nationwide  - Solomon Star News

SINCE the launch of the Economic Stimulus Package Portal website ( esp.sig.gov.sb ) on Friday, the data entry officer said the total approved so far is 2327.

Data Entry Officer Vincent Obimae however told the media that more will be inputted as they progress Data entry team.

Since Friday last week, this is how the approved applicants nationwide stand according to the data information obtained by this paper.

933 Kava farmers

533 fisherman & women

145 Tourism operators

223 copra provincial buyers

58 Honiara base piggery farmers

41 business houses COVID-19 Rental relief

Payment to the 47 constituencies

Payment to the 6 State Own Enterprises

Payment to selected Infrastructures Projects

Subsidies to the 9 coconut buyers &exporters(Honiara, Guadalcanal and Malaita)

Subsidies and support to 3 Kava Exporters

33 Honey farmers

Subsidies to the 40 cocoa exporters

Subsidies to 7 timbers exporters

64 Seaweed Farmers mainly in Choiseul.

18 Noni Farmers

Mr Obimae when asked for updates on Wednesday said that their team is still inserting data for the ESP Chairman to do a final check before putting it in the system for public viewing.