Appeal for cooperation in Makira/Ulawa during festive season - Solomon Star News

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Makira Ulawa Province will commence its Festive Season Operation today, 24 December 2020 to 4 January 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai explained the operation will focus on seven main areas.

They include:

• Enforcement of the Family Protection Act;

• Maintaining community high visibility patrols;

• Roll-out and monitoring of the Crime Prevention Strategy;

• Enforcement of statute laws (Traffic, Liquor, Dangerous drugs);

• Conduct traffic checks;

• Enforcement of safety at sea measures; and

• Assist with COVID-19 preparedness measures.”

PPC Sitai added, “This operation will coincide with the Safe Boat operation, which started at the beginning of this month. We are expecting to deploy 39 police officers for the Festive Season operation.”

He appeals to the general public in and around Makira Ulawa Province to support and cooperate with the police officers, as they will be everywhere to ensure people are safe and enjoy the festive season in a crime free environment. Anyone found committing any offence would be dealt with accordingly.

“I encourage everyone to be involved in positive activities during the festive season including family gatherings, to church services and sports instead of resorting to illegal activities like home brewing and kwaso that will not do any good for individuals and the communities,” said PPC Sitai.

- RSIPF Media