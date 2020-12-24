SINU to open on 4 Jan - Solomon Star News

THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) will resume normal duties as of 4th January 2021 after its closure today for Christmas and New Year’s break.

In a statement issued yesterday, SINU management said that the University will have its final half-day of work today (until 12 pm) and will resume normal business on Monday 4 January 2021 at 8 am.

It was stated that only essential services within the campus will continue to operate during the break.

“Only essential services such as Property & Campus Management Security and other services that are essential to SINU will remain operational during this period,” it was stated.

The statement further advises students that despite the closure of the library, students can still use the leaf huts to complete their assignments or carry on with their studies.

“Students, please note that the library will be closed however, that does not limit you from studying or completing your assignments. You can utilize your time to study at the leaf huts on campus.

“On behalf of SINU Management and staff, we would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New year 2021,” it was further stated.

This paper understands the normal period for semester 2 should have already ended by now but due to the COVID-19; it was further delayed until early next year.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom