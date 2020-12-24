SHE JUST KEEPS IT COMING - Solomon Star News

Delivering on her election Promises to her Constituency. Hon Ethel Vokia was all smiles on Wednesday.

IT’S a time of the year when even the busiest of politicians down their tools, put their feet up, and snooze off for a well-earned rest.

Not so, the newly-elected MP for North East Guadalcanal, Ethel Lency Vokia.



On Wednesday Hon. Vokia showed what a man cannot do, she does.

Some 20 units of 070 chainsaws with full accessories as well as drums of fuel were delivered to her Constituents in Honiara.

The chainsaws are being given to communities to help them cut timber for their houses – the next phase in Hon Vokia’s Constituency-Phased in development.

The hardworking politician is taking a few days off and deliveries of project materials will resume on Boxing Day, 26 December 2020.

Perhaps there’s a lesson in what she does for her colleagues in Parliament.





By Alfred Sasako

Newsroom, Honiara