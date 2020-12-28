NEW THREAT  - Solomon Star News

THE Solomon Islands Government (SIG) is now monitoring very closely the COVID-19 new variant which becomes another threat on top of the COVID-19.

Speaking during the weekly talk-back show yesterday, Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr Jimmy Rodgers said the new variant which has just picked up in United Kingdom (UK) has caused 40 countries to ban travellers from UK.

Dr Rogers said two things that stood out clear of the variant include how fast it spreads the virus and secondly it was stated that it was not as virulent or dangerous.

He said for Solomon Islands, the fast its spread is the main concern for the government.

However, Dr Rodgers said sadly, before the ban was made, the new variant has already affected more than ten countries including Japan.

“Japan is one of those affected countries and therefore we will have to monitor Japan very closely especially as we anticipate the arrival of engineers to do the construction of the new International terminal and road that are expected to come from Japan,” he said.

He said for neighbouring countries, and especially the two benchmark countries, Australia and New Zealand, they all are in low terms, unlike other countries that are affected by the new variant.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rodgers said due to the latest information regarding the new variant which started from UK plus information on possible reactivation, he joins the health official calling on the ten positive patients who are now released after 4 consecutive native results to continue with their weekly check-ups with health officials.

He said the new variant shows people who have positive with COVID-19 for a long period of time after they got negative; later on, they got positive again.

He added since the country has those from UK with positive for a long period of time, authorities would like to ensure those people though already released should do their health weekly contact so that they can be checked.

“Instead of waiting for after one month to do swap test as required, with this new information, we would like to have all of you by this week so that your health status is continue to be monitored for the safety of your family, your community and the country as a whole,” he said.

Dr Gregory Jilini from the Ministry for Health and Medical Services also made the call during the talk-back show yesterday.

“Of these patients who have been discharged, we would like to ensure follow them up and so we would like to encourage their families so they can work with us on this,” he said.

Dr Jilini yesterday also updated the country that of the total 17 positive cases recorded in the country, ten have been released from quarantine centres and are now living in the communities.

Seven are still in isolation with only three active cases.





By IAN KAUKUI