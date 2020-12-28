Makira welcomes Ramp arrival   - Solomon Star News

The landing Craft with those Ramps ready for offloading in Kirakira on Sunday.

MAKIRA Ulawa Province has moved one step further as they witness the arrival of Ramp for their new wharf in Kirakira on Saturday.

Premier Julian Maka’a told the paper on Sunday he was very pleased to see things moving in terms of the Ramp construction.

“I am very happy indeed that this has finally started. It is a landmark development for MUP and a newborn baby for us as far as the Christmas season is concerned,” he said.

Maka’a then applauds the government for its recognition of their long-awaited dream by approving funds for the development of the Ramp.

“I, therefore, say thank you to the National Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development for approving the funds that allowed very long-awaited development possible.

“As Premier, I am so grateful and appreciative of this very kind gesture,” he said.

He also thanks the tenants occupying the development site for their understanding and cooperation in allowing work to begin.

“I would also like to say thank you very much to the tenants of the site of the development for working together with my government to kindly vacate the area to allow this development progress.

“Without their support and cooperation, we would not have been able to move forward. However, their support is based on general knowledge and understanding by all in the Province that this area is for wharf development,” he added.

In thanking his people for their support to his government, Maka’a also assured them that the arrival of the ramp and its construction is just the first of more infrastructure development in their Province under his leadership.

He also assured that his government will continue to support the construction works especially its workers to ensure it completes according to its timeframe as expected.

“I would also pledge my support to the developer to make sure we end up with a product that is wholly complete and durable for the long term. My government is ready to ensure we together with TTC (the contractor) can come up with a product that all our citizens will cherish and be very proud of,” he said.

This paper understands Kirakira is one of the five big island provinces without a proper wharf in its capital since the Solomon Islands gained its independence.

Numerous actions, consultations, and discussions were already made by previous leaders at both provincial and national levels but nothing happens until this year.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

