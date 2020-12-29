RSIPF officers investigate fatal accident in Malaita Province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki are investigating a fatal accident of a male person in his mid-20s along the Busurata road in Central Kwara’ae on 25 December 2020.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Inspector Michael Romosaea says, “It is alleged that three were seen consuming alcohol since the 24 December 2020 until they met the fatal accident on 25 December 2020.”

Supervising PPC Ramosaea says, “Initial report received that the deceased who was standing at the back of the vehicle at the time of the accident was reportedly drunk.”

PPC Ramosaea says, “The trio involved in the fatal accident are cousin brothers from Ngadaifiu Village in Central Kwara’ae. The other passenger who was in the cabin with the driver was seriously injured and admitted to Kilu’ufi Hospital while the driver suffers only minor injuries on his right leg. Both are in stable condition.”

Inspector Ramosaea says, “The driver of the vehicle who escaped after the fatal accident has been arrested on the same day and was released on bail to appear at the Auki Police Station on 2 February 2020, whilst investigations are continuing.”

Mr. Romosaea conveyed his Our condolence to the family of the deceased following the tragic loss of this young man.”

“I want to appeal to witnesses of the accident to come forward with information to help police in their investigation. This is very sad as the irresponsible consumption of alcohol continues to claim the lives of our citizens. I want to appeal to drivers or vehicle owners to take on some responsibilities when behind the wheel. Drive considerate on our roads. If you drink, please do not drive. You are simply putting your own life and that of others in danger,” Inspector Ramosaea emphasizes.

