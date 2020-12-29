Second suspect in gold robbery incident nabbed - Solomon Star News

A 29-year old male suspect in relation to an alleged robbery incident at the Winwin mining company operating in Central Guadalcanal was arrested on Monday morning.

The second suspect was among the seven men that drove the G-plated white plain Toyota land cruiser when they entered the Winwin mining company on the 9 December 2020, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Henderson Police Station in Guadalcanal Province made the arrest.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Superintended Edwin Sevoa said; “Police have arrested a 29-year-old male suspect this morning (yesterday) behind King George betel-nut market following a tip-off information received by police.”

PPC Sevoa said police investigators have identified and arrested another suspect in relation to the robbery incident.

“I call on those remaining suspects to surrender themselves to police. You will not hide and the police will keep on hunting for you.

“Investigation into the robbery incident is continuing. Police are looking at the possibility to remand the suspect.”

The suspect will probably appear in the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court today,” said PPC Sevoa.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Henderson Police Station on phone 36200 or 36201 should they have any information about the alleged robbery incident.





