264 still in Quarantine - Solomon Star News

A spokesperson from the Camp Management sector committee confirmed this during the talk-back show on Sunday.

He said those who are in quarantines are mostly the ones who have just arrived on the 9th of December from Manila in the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

“With the current group in quarantine, we have already passed the 2,000 mark where it means we have so far received 2,000 people coming through those quarantine stations and undergo the process since it started in the mid of May 2020,” he said.

He said now they are continuing with preparation for the next two repatriation flights for this month which are today 29th and tomorrow 30th December 2020.

“The Camp Management committee is already in preparation for the two flights and would like to urge those that will come in to also abide by the quarantine rules and regulation.

“I also would like to urge those that are currently in the quarantine stations to continue to abide by those rules so that things are done peacefully and in time,” he added.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara