288 Fiji-based students arrive - Solomon Star News

288 Fiji-based students arrive
30 December 2020
Students queuing up for their check-in at Nadi Airport. [Photo: Gordon Nanau]

Two hundred and eighty-eight Solomon Island students have been repatriated back into the country, Tuesday.

Most of them are graduating Solomon Islands students from the University of South Pacific (USP).

They landed at the Honiara international airport yesterday afternoon.

Fiji Sun yesterday reported that the students packed the Nadi International Airport terminal for check-ins before boarding the Solomon Airlines operated Air-bus.

As part of the state of public emergency, the students will serve their mandatory quarantine period upon arrival before being released to be reunited with their families.

The second repatriation flight from Fiji will happen today.

The third repatriation flight from Manila will happen in early January.

 

