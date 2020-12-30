Was the duty officer drunk? - Solomon Star News

The officer was later found sleeping at the makeshift tent in the compound.

A Quarantine Camp Management officer was allegedly “drunk” when he turned up to deliver breakfast at the Cheng Quarantine station last week, nationals at the station have claimed.

They said this happened last Tuesday morning.

They said the officer was delivering pre-cooked breakfast at their quarantine station.

“The officer was obviously drunk as there was a pungent smell of alcohol around,” they said.

A number of sources at the quarantine station told Solomon Star this week the officer even mixed up names on the food parcels for each person.

They said the officer was later found sleeping at the makeshift tent in the compound after delivering the breakfast.

Camp management officers at all the quarantine stations are under strict orders to avoid drinking when on duty.

There are about 12 quarantine stations in Honiara.

The Government said this week a total of 264 persons are undergoing quarantine in Honiara. They will be joined by another 288 nationals who are due to arrive back in Honiara this week.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara