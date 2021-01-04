133 graduate on New Year’s Eve - Solomon Star News

A Total of 133 Solomon Islands students studying in various universities in the Philippines are now graduated from the quarantine station before this New Year’s Eve.

These are the group of students who came on the Second repatriation flight which was on the 9th of December.

According to the quarantine management, these students have been quarantined for 21 days on their arrival and have undergone four consecutive swabs with all negative results.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates the Solomon Islands Philippines Students Association President has conveyed their gratitude towards our Government for all their support provided to them during this Covid-19 crisis.

“Word cannot fully express how we feel today as we ready to dispatch from our respective quarantine stations. Without our Government repatriation plan, we will not be able to come home.

“Not only that, but we also want to thanks other stakeholders who step in to assist us during this trying time to keep us safe and help to bring us home,” John said.

John on behalf of both private and sponsored students also apologies to the government and the country for all their misunderstanding, negative reactions, comments, and critics done several times on social media as well as for complaints they made during their quarantine period in relation to catering in the hotels and other services provided to them.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara