RSIPF raids kwaso products in Malaita Province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki Police Station have confiscated kwaso products in communities in the West Fataleka region in Malaita Province during a joint operation on 31 December 2020.

Police raided kwaso outlets at Gounatafu, Boboilangi, Fauabu, and Bend road in West Fataleka and have confiscated kwaso products, storage containers, and cooking apparatus following information supplied by members of the community.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Inspector Michael Ramosaea says, “This is a successful operation and one of the major raid conducted by Auki police in 2020. Community leaders, church leaders, women and men thanked the police for the great achievement which reduces crime in their communities.”

PPC Ramosaea says, “No arrests have been made as suspects involved in the brewing of kwaso escape from police during the raid. Police will continue with its investigation on the brewing of kwaso to make sure those responsible are to face justice.”

“I appeal to community leaders in West Fataleka to work closely with the RSIPF to ensure that our communities are free of crime and Anti-social behaviour,” says PPC Ramosaea.



- RSIPF Media

