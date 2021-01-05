Girl, 15, tricked, raped - Solomon Star News

A YOUNG girl aged 15 has been tricked and allegedly raped in West Kwaio, Malaita Province during the Christmas week.

Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province Inspector Michael Ramosaea confirmed the alleged rape incident to Solomon Star Auki in an interview on Monday.

He said the suspect was arrested and released on bail yesterday.

Inspector Ramosaea said the incident took place at Nariwane community.

It was alleged that the young girl who was sober was attending a dance hosted at the community to celebrate the festive session when the suspect tricked her to his house and raped her.

Information received claimed that the suspect went to the girl who was watching the dance with others and told her that her mother was waiting for her at his house.

It was further alleged that the suspect told the girl that her mother requested that she must follow him (suspect) to his house where her mother was waiting to meet her.

The girl who was convinced accompanied the suspect to see her mother.

When the girl arrived at the house she realised that her mother was not there.

It was alleged that the suspect then threatened the girl and allegedly raped her.

The victim later reported the incident to her parents where they took her for a medical check-up.

The victim’s family then reported the matter to police which led to the apprehension of the suspect last week.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau