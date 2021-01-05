More suspects in Winwin robbery nabbed - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson have arrested two suspects in relation to Winwin robbery incident in Central Guadalcanal.

The third suspect was arrested on 31 December 2020 at Aligator Creek in East of Honiara and the fourth suspect was arrested at Tanatita Village in Central Guadalcanal on 2 January 2021, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

The third suspect is a 27-years-old male person from Malaita and the fourth suspect is a 42-year-old male person from Central Guadalcanal.

The third suspect was remanded and the fourth suspect still under police custody for further questioning.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Superintendent Edwin Sevoa said, “The arrest was successfully done with assistance from the community with information.”

Supervising PPC Sevoa said the investigation into the matter is still continuing.

“No recovery to date on money, gold bars, and mobile phones.”

Superintendent Sevoa said it is alleged that the third suspect is among the seven men who enter the Winwin Company on 9 December 2020 and remove one gold bar weighing 3 kilograms, the other gold bar weighing 1.7 kilograms, and took the sum of $140,000.00 cash and 15 mobile phones.

He said the fourth suspect is the one who has been making plans for the raid in relation to the robbery.

He calls on those remaining suspects to surrender themselves to the police.

“You will not hide and police will keep on hunting for you.”

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Henderson Police Station on phone 36200 or 36201 should they have any information about the robbery incident.

- RSIPF Media