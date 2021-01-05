Man fails to wake up from sleep   - Solomon Star News

A MAN was found dead on one of the ships that berth outside of Bahai harbour in Honiara during the early hours of Sunday morning after failing to wake up from his sleep.

Information reaching the paper claimed that the man in his late 30 and into his 40s was very drunk on Saturday night with his friends.

It was revealed later during the night he asked for panadol after feeling unwell.

A relative of the deceased told the paper the deceased who also owns an outboard motor (OBM) after drinking the Panadol at the Fishing Village area boarded his boat and drove out to one of the anchored ships outside of the Bahai area.

“He then falls asleep on the deck. In the early hours of Sunday morning when they tried to wake him up, he did not respond.

Police were informed and a police boat arrived and they took the body to the National Referral Hospital to allow medical staff to confirm his passing on, the relative said.

The relative who wants his name withheld said the deceased was a fisherman and used to sell his fish both at the Fishing Village fish market and in Auki Town.

When inquired about the incident the Police Media officer in charge said his office was yet to receive the report on that incident.

“We haven’t received any of such reports from our office but we will follow up on that because such report should have already reached us by now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body was repatriated back to his home province of Malaita on Monday morning.

A similar incident also occurred at the new double lane bridge at Mataniko river before the end of last year where a fisherman also died on his boat after failing to wake up.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara