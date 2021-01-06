Vunagi calls for youth empowerment - Solomon Star News

THE Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Vunagi says the country must be vigilant about the increase of its population in the absence of capacity.

In his New Year’s speech, Vunagi said that with the recent national population now stands at 721,455 according to the 2019 National Population and Household Census results, youth itself makes up the biggest percentage.

“The whole national population data has not been released but one group that I believe has often made up the biggest percentage is that of young people,” he said.

Vunagis aid this group needs to be given special consideration because when it moves it creates the biggest force and momentum and if not controlled it could lead to undesirable consequences.

He said there is an unsubstantial claim that young people have nothing to do and they have nothing to offer the nation but the way forward is to empower them.

“They have the number, strength, skills, and talents which are often left untapped. To test their viability and character, we need to give them responsibility and I am sure we’ll be surprised to see, they have unimaginable gifts and talents to do even the things many of us cannot do,” he added.

He added with the high population recorded so far, the country must also be reminded about the country’s fixed landmass of 28,400 square kilometres, the fragile economy, and the current high rate of unemployment.

“We need to manage the increase of population to mitigate the increase of anti-social activities that we are already grappling with,” he said.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom