PAY CUT - Solomon Star News

MORE than 500 teachers whose salaries were terminated without explanation are demanding an immediate investigation into why the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development [MEHRD] took such action without forewarning.

One of the 574 teachers who were affected told Solomon Star yesterday their salaries were terminated from the last payday of December 2020.

The teacher said the move could be connected to plans by the Ministry to get rid of ghost names on the teachers’ payroll.

“Unfortunately, instead of targeting the ghost names, we the innocent ones have become victims,” the angry teacher said.

A Honiara teacher who wants his name withheld said the action taken by MEHRD in ceasing teachers’ salaries was “illegal and unprocedural.”

“Why I described it as illegal and unprocedural is because MEHRD should have informed all education authorities in the first place about this before ceasing teachers’ salaries.”

He said some of the teachers have taken up the matter with their education authorities only to told that even the education authorities have no ideas about the salary cut.

“This shows there is no procedure and there is a lack of communication between the Ministry and Education Authorities throughout the country.

“It is very frustrating for us who were still on the teaching service payroll. We have to start all over again,” the teacher said.

The teacher said the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education should lodge an investigation into this matter immediately.

He said there were also females teachers who turn up at the ministry with emotion and frustration about their pay cut as they don’t have money to pay for their water bill, electricity bill, and food for their families.

“Therefore, we call on the responsible authority for its immediate address this matter.”

The ministry of education teaching service office could not be reached for comment yesterday.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara