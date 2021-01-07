NEW EDUCATION BILL AFTER 40 YEARS - Solomon Star News

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, MEHRD, is anticipating a new Education Bill to go before Parliament this year 2021.

This is historic as the current Education Act has been the law for over 40 years.

The National Education Board, NEB, has considered and provided advice on matters relating to the draft Education Bill in December 2020.

The new Education Bill is designed to lead our education system into the future to provide a contemporary Solomon Islands framework for our system.

It has been under development since 2013 after a high-level task force was formed to consult widely and prepare an advice paper.

Since that date, significant consultation has been undertaken to ensure views and opinions are considered.

The NEB deliberated for three days, carefully considering and providing valuable feedback to the Permanent Secretary for Education on the legislative framework, which will accompany the Bill in its implementation, once passed.

The Minister for Education, Hon Lanelle Tanangada joined the meeting to hear the critical deliberations and advice provided.





