Passenger wounded with bush knife in Malaita - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki are investigating a wounding incident of a passenger who boarded a passenger vehicle heading to Atori in East Malaita on 5 January 2021.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Inspector Michael Ramosaea said the incident happened along the east road to Atori on the night of December 5th, 2021.

“It is alleged that a group of young boys in their 20s armed with bush knives blocked the main road going down to Atori wharf. And a suspect among the group of boys intended to cut a crew member of the vehicle but missed, and the bush knife landed on the shoulder of the victim.”

“The victim of the wounding incident has no connection in relation to the land dispute. He is a passenger on board the transport," Inspector Ramosaea said.

"The victim sustained severe injuries and was referred to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition. The motive behind the wounding incident was because of a land dispute between the two parties for quite a long time now. The suspect escaped upon arrival of the police

"I call on the good people in Atori area to encourage the suspects to surrender themselves to the police. We must work together to deal with such incidents," PPC Ramosaea said.



An investigation into the matter is continuing.

- RSIPF Media