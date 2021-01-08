Suidani welcomes US assurance - Solomon Star News

The Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani has welcomed US Ambassador Erin Mckee’s 2021 message of hope and progress to the Solomon Islands.

In an issued statement, Premier Suidani said Ambassador Mckee's message is welcoming news for the country and he on behalf of the Malaita Provincial Government very much appreciates the news.

Malaita Province that has been earmarked as the biggest recipient of the US funding SCALE Program for this year 2021 is ready to work together with Winrock International and other US NGOs to deliver on the program, the issued statement said.

"Thank you, your Excellency, for reminding us of the democratic values and principles shared by the peoples of SI and US and the rest of the free world -That of individual freedom and the rule of law.

"Malaita Province under its Auki Communique shared the same principles and values and will continue to seek for partnerships that are progressive and not regressive - Principles that advance the free spirit of mankind and not that of bondage and control.

"Malaita province has been earmarked to be a big recipient of US funds under the SCALE Program.

"We are looking forward to a mutual engagement with Winrock International and other US NGOs contracted to deliver the US25m SCALE Program in the Solomon Islands. Similarly, with the US23m, MCC funding program announced recently."

In the issued statement, the premier said, "It is heart-warming to my people of Malaita Province to hear her Excellency's message more especially that the US will also be involved in addressing infrastructure gaps in supporting the National Transport Core Initiative.

"Particularly supporting the national government with the Bina harbor proposal."

With that, the Premier urged the national government to pay close attention to what he termed as good news from the US Embassy where he also called for the government to support the US in implementing programs in the country.

"For so long, a number of important national projects earmarked for Malaita province have gathered nothing but dust on the many government ministry's shelves.

"We have seen enough and are sick of these projects in computers.

"We want to see real projects on the ground," the Premier added.

With that, the Premier said the message from the US Embassy is clear where he said good things are coming to the Solomon Islands and most particularly Malaita Province.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau