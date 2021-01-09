No boats detained  - Solomon Star News

The Commissioner of Police has confirmed that no boats have been detained during the ‘Operation Safe Boat 2020’.

Mr. Mangau made the confirmation during his weekly media conference on Thursday 7 January 2021.

He said of the 23 boats boarded by his officers, no boats have been detained.

“There are 23 boats been boarded and inspected by the officers engaging in the safe boat operations, and no boats have been detained during the operations,” Mangau said.

“The fact that no detention of a single boat is made during the operation shows the good cooperation and collaboration between the Police, marine and boat owners,” he explained.

He added during the operations police maritime safety team has been working closely with Solomon Islands Maritime Authority (SIMA) and Solomon Islands Ports Authority to make sure boat owners and passengers comply with marine regulations.

Operation safe boat 2020 will continue until 15 January 2021.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA