USP graduating students arrive - Solomon Star News

The third batch of local graduating students studying in various universities in Fiji have arrived in the country last night.

The government repatriated flight was part of the government’s plan to bring back most of the students who have completed their studies this year.

Most of the continuing students have remained on campus since November to continue with their studies this year.

Last night’s flight was the third to have been organised by the government through the Oversight Committee.

The repatriation flight was operated by Solomon Airlines Airbus.

A number of Fiji-bound passengers boarded the flight to Nadi yesterday.

Most of the students and their families will go into 14 days of quarantine upon their arrival.