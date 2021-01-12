SINU welcomes new PVCC, Shadrach Fanega - Solomon Star News

The Solomon Islands National University has a new Pro-Vice-Chancellor Corporate (PVCC). He is a prominent senior citizen, a suitably qualified and vast experienced public servant, Mr. Shadrach Fanega. Mr. Fanega who hails from Malaita Province succeeded the late John Usuramo, who untimely passed away last year. His appointment was made after completion of all recruitment due processes of the University.

Mr. Fanega has over 30 years of experience in development planning and financial management. He served as an Under-Secretary for the Ministry of Development Planning and Aid Coordination (MDPAC) for 12 years and as Permanent Secretary (PS) for 18 years:14 years as PS for Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT) and 5 years as PS for MDPAC.

SINU as an educational institute is no new area for Mr. Fanega; being the PS of MoFT he was by law, an ex-officio member of both the SICHE and SINU Council a membership he continues to hold on merit to date and has been involved in major strategic decisions for the University. Whilst being the PS for MDPAC, Mr. Fanega initiated project management training for hundreds of public servants through USP TAFE targeting to improve the implementation of projects that will grow the economy of the Solomon Islands.

Mr. Fanega holds a Master of Arts in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Economics from USP, Fiji and also a Pearson Fellow at Ottawa and Carleton Universities in Canada. During his career he also attended trainings in Rural Development Planning, Project Management, and Financial & Economic Analysis.

Mr. Fanega, joining the senior management team will provide strategic direction and leadership to help SINU thrive. Considering that he was a Permanent Secretary for two key Ministries in the Public Service, he brings with him a wealth of experience in Development Planning and Public Financial Management.

Mr. Fanega formally signed a 3-year contract on December 23rd, 2020, and assumed office on January 4th, 2021.