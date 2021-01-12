Repatriation flights delayed  - Solomon Star News

THE third and final flight to repatriate the remaining students from the Philippines which was to leave yesterday has been delayed.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced that the final repatriation had been delayed to the 21st of January.

Mr. Sogavare said the reason behind the delay is because the final paperwork for about 30 of the students was not ready for the original date of which was supposed to be yesterday.

He also announced that a direct flight to Guangzhou, China which was scheduled for the 24th of January has also been delayed as Solomon Airlines still had not received approval from the relevant authorities for the flight.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

