PM slams report - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has slammed media report on the SBD$1.2 million from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) aimed at supporting the Ministry of Health and Medical Services fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media reports stated that there were speculations the SBD$1.2 million 19 has already been used for the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP)

But Sogavare in his first nationwide address for this year 2021 yesterday said this is not true.

“Now let me assure the public that the fund is with the Central bank of Solomon Islands under Solomon Islands Government COVID-19 account,” he said.

He further clarified that relevant documents are been drawn up now to transfer the funds to the Ministry of Health Development Partner Account to commence its utilisation.

Sogavare explained that the funds are already been earmarked for refurbishment and refurbishing the National Referral Hospital (NRH) TB ward into a COVID-19 isolation ward which will have 16 self contained rooms.

“Part of the funds will be used to strengthen the country’s capacity and capabilities to swiftly detect and effectively and safely contain and eliminate the virus as agreed with the donor partner,” he added.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara