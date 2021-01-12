GG to make directions on mentally disabled man’s case - Solomon Star News

A mentally disabled man accused of cutting a man with a knife last August at Makira/Ulawa Province is waiting for further directions on his matter from the Governor-General (GG).

The court had earlier already ruled that the accused was of unsound mind or suffering from mental illness and therefore cannot take his plea.

This followed the report made by the doctor that Warren Piringisau is suffering from mental illness.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had then made a representation to the GG for further facilitation of Piringisau.

Piringisau is now waiting to hear from the GG as to whether he will be released on bail or further remanded in custody awaiting his matter.

He appeared in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court yesterday and his matter was further adjourned by Chief Magistrate Emma Garo to January 25.

Piringisau is facing a charge of grievous harm.

This is in relation to an allegation on 8 August this year at Natahgera Village in Santa Ana, Makira/Ulawa Province.

It was alleged that the alleged victim was asleep in his house when Piringisau went in and cut him with the knife.

The accused escaped after the alleged incident.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara