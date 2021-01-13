December records highest repatriation - Solomon Star News

The month of December 2020 had seen the highest number of repatriated citizens from overseas.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavere in his weekly nationwide address.

The PM said that the country had recorded 821 people being repatriated in the month of December alone.

“In the month of December alone, we brought in 821 people into the country,” Sogavare said.

“More than 90% are our own people that we are repatriated from Vanuatu, Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Fiji,” Sogavare added.

Prime Minister also stated in the month of December itself the Molecular Laboratory staff has performed a total of more than 2,000 tests. While tests performed since the repatriations flights last year were more than 6,000 to date.

He added from the 821 people repatriated into the country in the month of December, 522 were already released from quarantine whilst most of those remaining will be released today and tomorrow.

However, he said the country anticipates a total of 600 to 700 people coming in for the period beginning January and February as scheduled flights are being arranged to bring in remaining nationals from overseas as well as experts to work on the airport expansion project and the 2023 Pacific Games facilities.

By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA