Call to address Su’u’s water problem - Solomon Star News

One of the male dormitories at Su'u.

Students of Su’u National Secondary School (NSS) in Malaita Province who will be returning for academic learning in two weeks' time are calling on the school education authority to address the long-standing water problem at the school.

Its understand the school has been facing a water problem since last year.

Speaking to the Solomon Star a student who wants to remain anonymous said the school has been without proper water supply which affected the students.

The students rely on the nearby river for bathing, the student added.

He said such a situation has affected his study.

Su’u, one of the best senior secondary schools in Malaita Province is operated by the South Seas Evangelical Church Education Authority.

The school administration could not be reached for comments yesterday.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau