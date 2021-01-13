School results likely out this week - Solomon Star News

THE Government through the Ministry of Education is set to release all school results this week.

Information obtained by the paper from the ministry revealed the result will be for students doing their forms one, four, six and seven this year - 2021.

Its understood the Minister of Education Lanelle Tanangada is waiting for the final copies to be signed off before all the results are released to the public.

Like last year, most of the results will be released to the respective education authorities for distribution to all schools.

Since the beginning of January many parents, guardians and relatives have been anticipating the release of the results.

Some even checked with schools early this week. However, most schools said the results are yet to be released from the ministry.

Most parents said its good to release the results early to allow time for students and parents to prepare for the start of the 2021 academic year.

Most schools will start closes on Monday 25th January.