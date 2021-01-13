Calendar for school terms - Solomon Star News

THE Revised calendar for terms and holidays for all the schools in the country has been released on Monday.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development Dr. Franco Rodie in an issued statement said, “This school calendar is to fulfill requirements as specified in (cap.69) Part IV section 18.1(C) of Education Act, 1978. As required under section 18.2 of the Education Act, no Education Authority shall in respect of a school, alter the dates of terms and holidays, without the prior consent of the Permanent Secretary.”

Therefore, he said all Education Authorities and Schools are hereby informed that the following are dates of school terms and holidays for the year 2021;



TERMS AND BREAKS DATES OF TERMS AND BREAKS TOTAL WEEKS TERM ONE Begins Monday 25th January 2021. Ends Friday 2nd April 2021 10 Weeks TERM ONE BREAK Begins Monday 5th April 2021. Ends Friday 9th April 2021. 1 Week TERM TWO Begins Monday 12th April 2021. Ends Friday 18th June 2021. 10 Weeks TERM TWO BREAK (MID YEAR) Begins Monday 21st June 2021. Ends Friday 16th July 2021. 4 Weeks TERM THREE Begins Monday 19th July 2021. Ends Friday 24th September 2021. 10 Weeks TERM THREE BREAK Begins Monday 27th September 2021. Ends Friday 1st October 2021. 1 Week TERM FOUR Begins Monday 4th October 2021. Ends Friday 10th December 2021. 10 Weeks TERM FOUR BREAK (CHRISTMAS) Begins Monday 13th December 2021. Ends Friday 21st January 2022. 6 Weeks

Dr. Rodie revealed the 2021 school calendar consists of 40 weeks for teaching and learning and is planned for the whole year.

He also noted that the approved special events and occasions to be considered by schools are; International Mother Language Day, International Environment Day, International Literacy Day, World Teachers Day, International Children’s Day, National Provincial Holidays.



By FOLLET JOHN

