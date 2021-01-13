WP clerk vacates office - Solomon Star News

THE Clerk to the Western Provincial Assembly Kevin Paia has vacated his office having received instructions that his fixed-term contract had ended and would not be renewed.

His departure has raised speculations among a number of provincial government officers and observers as to whether or not the action to vacate the office is procedural.

In the meantime, Mr. Paia said that he has accepted the decision and adhered to the notice to clear his office.

It is understood that the powers to hire and fire a Clerk under the Provincial Assembly Act rest with the Speaker of the House following an endorsement by the Provincial Government Executive.

The Office of the Speaker could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Kevin Paia was given a farewell by provincial government colleagues on Wednesday last week.

The position of clerk to the WPA is now open for applications and both men and women are encouraged to apply.





BY TERENCE ZIRU

Gizo News Bureau