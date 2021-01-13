Bail varied for sailors  - Solomon Star News

The three foreign sailors who entered the country during the State of Public Emergency (SOPE) period between November and December last year have been allowed to travel to Tulagi, Central Province.

This is to fix the engine of their yachts that were anchored there.

This was after some of their bail conditions were varied yesterday in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

Willy Martinussen, Maria Berana Eustaquio, and Michael Kirltey Gee are facing one count each of Prohibition of entry of non-citizen under the SOPE regulation.

They are yet to enter their pleas to the charges against them.

The prosecution alleged they entered the country during the SOPE period without the exemption from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) or the Covid-19 Oversight Committee.

The three sailors travelled together on separate yachts entered the country between November and December last year.

They were sighted anchoring at Baralau Island, Aola in Guadalcanal.

It was alleged that they were on their way to Indonesia from Fiji and made their way into the country after encountering engine problems.

Witlam Togamae Lawyers firm is representing the trio while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Rachel Olutimayin is appearing for the Crow.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

