FB offline plan withdrawn - Solomon Star News

Facebook (FB) users and the general public at large welcomed the decision by the government not to suspend Facebook in the Solomon Islands, Wednesday.

As first reported by leading online news Solomon Business Magazine the government through the Minister for Commerce and Aviation Peter Shanel Agovaka said, Facebook will not be suspended.

The Solomon Star followed Solomon Islands Facebook users posted in their personal Facebook and other social forums highly praising the government for the decision.

An outspoken Solomon Island citizen living abroad posted on his private Facebook wall saying, this is welcoming news that Facebook will not be offline soon.

“A major win for democracy,” he stated.

Other users posted saying that this is one of the best news so far for this year describing it as the news of the year 2021.

Agovaka told SBM online that the government does not want to be seen as dictating the lives of its people adding that a lot of people to are using Facebook.

But encouragingly the government through the Ministry of Communication and Aviation will be working on legislation to compel users to have their SIM card registered with a network provider.

That’s according to Agovaka reported by SBM online yesterday.

Another local citizen also posted yesterday that the government must bring its SIM card registration legislation to Parliament in the upcoming sitting.

“Please do not waste money on public consultation as the two Telekom providers operate out in Honiara,” he posted.

It was understood that last year November the Facebook users in and outside the Solomon Islands took to social media their frustration when the government proposed to suspend Facebook.

Facebook headquarter in Australia also condemned the government proposed decision.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara