Release of school results next week - Solomon Star News

EXAMINATION and placement results for new intakes this year will be made available next week.

This was announced by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) in an issued statement yesterday.

“The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development would like to inform students, parents/guardians, school principals and teachers, education authorities and other key education stakeholders on the progress of the 2020 national examinations official results.

“It is anticipated that the official national examinations/placement results will be ready for endorsement by the Minister for Education, Ms. Lanelle Tanangada,” the statement said.

Specific dates for endorsement by the Minister are as follows:

Monday 18th January 2021 - Solomon Islands Year 9 (SIY9) National Examination Results and Year 11 Solomon Islands School Certificate (SISC) national examination results; and





Wednesday 20th January 2021 – Solomon Islands Year 12 School Certificate (SINF6SC) national examinations results

The statement said MEHRD made a decision in 2018 and continues to implement this year that it provides first transcript printing free of charge to students.

“However, the cohort of students that took the national examinations in 2020 and who wish to get a copy of their transcripts will need to visit their education authority offices.

“We are in communication with provincial education authority offices to provide alternative office locations in Honiara, for them to use to distribute official student examination transcripts,” the statement said.

Dates for printing and distribution for the national examination transcripts are as follows:

Tuesday 19th January 2021 - Printing of official transcripts starts at MEHRD, prioritising Honiara schools.





Thursday 21st January 2021 - Printed official transcripts can be collected at the Honiara schools and Honiara-located education authority offices. School principals can access electronic copies of their respective school results for Year 10 (Form 4), Year 12 (Form 6), and Year 13 (Form 7) placement school results from their respective education authorities.

The Ministry of Education has advised that media outlets can collect the endorsed 2020 National Examination/Placement Results from National Examination and Assessment Division (NEAD) if they wish to publish the results in their papers.

For this, the media needs consent or permission from NEAD.

MEHRD will also publish the same results on its website: www.mehrd.gov.sb

As part of the national examination cycle, a reconsideration period (of one month) is effective from the date of endorsement of SIY9, SISC, and SINF6SC final results and the 2020 national examination candidates can request MEHRD through NEAD to reconsider their final examination grades.