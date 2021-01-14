PRC envoy meets Catholic head - Solomon Star News

Ambassador Li Ming (centre back) with Archbishop Cardone on the right after receiving the much appreciated donated items.

THE Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Li Ming has paid a courtesy call on the head of the Catholic Church in Solomon Islands, Archbishop Christopher M Cardone.

The brief visit took place in Honiara yesterday, Wednesday 13th January 2021.

Both men later attended a hand-over ceremony of donated goods from China.

A statement issued after the meeting, said Ambassador Li spoke highly of the cooperation and friendship between China and Solomon Islands in the fight against COVID-19 in 2020, and reiterated China’s continued firm support to Solomon Islands in the year of 2021.

“Solidarity, cooperation and perseverance are the most valuable assets shared by people of both countries. China will continue to provide sincere support to people of Solomon Islands to tackle the challenges of COVID-19,” Ambassador Li said.

He said there is approximately 200 million religious followers, including 45 million Catholics and Christians in China.

“Both sides could explore opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges to build up friendly relations on the basis of independence, equality and mutual respect,” Ambassador Li said.

The statement said the handover ceremony of donated goods was held after the meeting. The donations include shirts, school bags, sporting balls and 2000 medical masks.

These were handed over to the Solomon Islands Catholic Church with the purpose of enhancing COVID-19 preparedness capacities and sports facilities.

In response, Archbishop Cardone warmly welcomes the Ambassador and expressed sincere appreciation for the donations.

He said that these donations were much needed by the local community.

“We believe the kindness of the Chinese Embassy will definitely be devoted to building a bridge of friendship between our two peoples,” Archbishop Cardone said.

Representatives of local students and Church members attended and the hand-over ceremony.