Driver of vehicle who allegedly run over elderly man case, Fri - Solomon Star News

THE driver of the vehicle who allegedly run over and killed an elderly last December at the Island nightclub area at Henderson, East of Honiara is yet to plea the allegation.

Jimmy Junior Lusibaea, 31, is facing one count of murder.

He appeared yesterday in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court and his matter was further adjourned to tomorrow.

The adjournment was made to give more time for the prosecution to provide disclosures to his lawyer.

Public Solicitor George Gray is representing Lusibaea Jnr.

The alleged incident relates to an allegation on 6 December 2020 at the Island Night Club area.

The prosecution alleged the accused drove a double cabin Hilux at a high speed to and fro in front of the Club area when he allegedly hit the deceased.

This was during an argument and rock-throwing incident between the accused’s group and another group at the club.

Following the incident, a reconciliation was made between the two parties, and compensation paid to the deceased’s family.

Public Prosecutor Myrella Cleven is appearing for the Crown.





By ASSUMPTA BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara