No health services at Ughele clinic - Solomon Star News

UGHELE health centre in Rendova, Western Province is still without a registered nurse after the officer serving at the clinic left last year due to lack of a staff house.

The clinic serves the entire community of Ughele and the surrounding communities.

Lack of a staff house for nursing officers has been an ongoing issue after the staff house and clinic were demolished a few years ago.

Given the lack of health service in the village, many people had to endure extra costs and time to travel to Helena Goldie Hospital in Munda for urgent medical attention.

A resident of Ugele who is familiar with the situation said, sick patients had to travel long distances to seek medical attention.

“And it is expensive for some people because they have to hire boats and buy fuel to travel to Munda,” the resident revealed.

Calls are being made to the responsible authority to provide building materials to complete the staff house.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

NEWSROOM, HONIARA