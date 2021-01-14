NRH isolation wards under maintenance  - Solomon Star News

One of the rooms in the NRH Isolation Unit.

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) isolation ward is currently undergoing maintenance.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during his first nationwide address early this week.

Mr. Sogavare said that following the transfer of the remaining positive patients to the field hospital, the NRH isolation wards one and two are now undergone urgent maintenance and upgrade.

The PM further said that the maintenance and upgrade are to ensure the country meets infection, prevention, and control requirements.

He added refurbishment of the old TB ward will also commence soon.

He explained the old TB ward will be converted into a 16 self-contained room facility for severely affected Covid-19 patients.

The PM said that to date, the Covid-19 situation in the country remains under control.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA