Suspect surrenders to Police  - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson Police Station have arrested another suspect in relation to Winwin robbery incident in Central Guadalcanal after he surrendered himself to police on 14 January 2021.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested following an arrangement made by the investigation team to surrender himself to the police. The suspect accepted the arrangement and travelled from Daravarau Village in Malaita Province to Honiara.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Superintendent Edwin Sevoa says, “The arrest was successfully done through working together between police and communities. The suspect is now in police custody awaiting further dealings and remand application.”

PPC Sevoa says, “Investigation into the matter is still continuing. Two mobile phones already recovered while the money, gold bars, and other mobile phones are still yet to be recovered.”

Superintendent Sevoa says, “It is alleged that the suspect is among those that entered the Winwin Company on 9 December 2020 and removed one gold bar weighing 3 kilograms, other gold bar weighing 1.7 kilograms, and took a sum of $140,000.00 cash and 15 mobile phones.”

He says, “I call on those remaining suspects to surrender themselves to police. You will not hide and police will keep on hunting for you. This particular surrender is an example for other suspects to do and avoid police to come and hunt for you. Police know who you are and we kindly ask you to surrender.”

Members of the public who may have any information in relation to the matter are encouraged to contact Henderson Police Station on phone 36200 or 36201.

- RSIPF Media